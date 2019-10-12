Dragon Ball Z Fan-Art Imagines Vegito’s Freeza Saga Fusion

Arguably, the character of Vegito is the strongest being in all of Dragon Ball history. You can debate whether or not Zeno or the higher angels are stronger than the fusion between Goku and Vegeta, but Vegito himself has yet to be defeated in one on one combat. Though he made his first appearance at the tail end of the Dragon Ball Z series, one fan has decided to re-imagine the Potarra Earring wielder if he were to appear in the original Freeza Saga.

Reddit User TheDudesRug1369 shared this amazing blast to the past from artist Jacob Zachary, taking the fusion character and imagining what would happen if the amalgam created by Goku and Vegeta had appeared on the planet Namek to assist in defeating the alien despot that was Freeza:

As you may recall, Vegito was first created toward the end of the Majin Buu Saga, the last major story arc of the Dragon Ball Z franchise. When Buu had managed to absorb Gotenks, Piccolo, and the newly powered “Mystic” Gohan, Goku really found himself up a creek without a paddle. Luckily for him, before he was able to fuse with either Mr. Satan or Dende, Vegeta appeared in the nick of time to fuse with his rival to create the insanely powerful Vegito.

This wasn’t the last time we saw Vegito in the Dragon Ball franchise however, as the fusion was once again brought back to fight a crazy powerful villain in the form of Zamasu. Once again, Vegito managed to make the big time antagonist his very own punching bag, though he wasn’t able to stay fused to deliver the final killing blow.

We would imagine that if Vegito had appeared on the Planet Namek, he would have made short work of Freeza and his minions in record time.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Vegito in the Freeza Saga Arc? What other story lines would you like to see Vegito show up in during the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.