Funko Shares New Look At Next ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Pop Wave

Dragon Ball has a big year planned for fans. As a major anniversary looms for the anime, it seems Funko is ready to lift up the legendary series, and fans got a new look at the brand’s next Pop collection for Dragon Ball Z.

Recently, thousands gathered for Toy Fair 2019 in New York City, and it was there Funko made some big reveals. The company announced a slew of items coming to shelves in 2019, and fans got an up-close look at the next wave of Dragon Ball Z figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Debuting in June 2019, a total of eight figures will be added to Dragon Ball‘s overall lineup. These figures were first announced at the London Toy Fair earlier this year, but this New York event marks the first time prototypes have been shown. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

Which new Dragon Ball Z Pop! Is your favorite? Here’s a look at our new hand painted sculpts at Toy Fair! #FunkoTFNY #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/oGUE2jQ1LP — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 17, 2019

As you can see above, a figure of Vegeta can be seen to the very left while Goku stands on the other side of him. The pair are ready to battle given their stances, but they aren’t alone. Even though his body is a bit obscured here, Raditz can be seen peeking from behind Goku, and the Saiyan is rocking his green power scouter.

Moving to the right, fans can see Nappa and Chi-Chi chilling in the back. The Saiyan has his head bald as usual, and Chi-Chi’s hair is pulled back into a bun. The heroine will be joined by a figure of Goten which can be seen on the rightmost side. The boy has on a blue-purple uniform, and the outfit is the only thing that’s keeping any passerby from confusing Goten with his father.

Finally, there are two more villains joining this new wave. Freeza can be found in the back riding his usual hover craft, and he’s seen in his base form. Majin Buu is also stepping out in this wave, and fans can see Kid Buu looks plenty fit with his new sculpt.

So, what do you think about these theories? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.