Dragon Ball Z Fan Wows With Rugged Future Trunks Cosplay

The story of Future Trunks marked a big shift in storytelling for Dragon Ball Z. With the inclusion of the Android Saga, which led into the Cell Games, the son of Vegeta and Bulma introduced the idea of time travel into the Dragon Ball franchise, introducing us to our second Super Saiyan at the time. Hitting the scene with a killer fashion sense and an even deadlier sword, Trunks has long been a fan favorite, returning recently in Dragon Ball Super with the “Goku Black Arc”. It’s no wonder we see fans from across the world honoring this fantastic character, as one fan decided to put together a killer cosplay to show off his love for Trunks!

Twitter User Game2Hype shared his amazing cosplay that brings a whole new style to Future Trunks, bringing the future son of Vegeta into the real world in his days when he was battling against androids of the Red Ribbon Army and not evil deities run amok:

I’ma huuuuuge dbz fan and I’ve always wanted to cosplay someone from it!! Then I saw this art n got the hair idea for it so I had to do it haha shout out to the artist jayel96!!! pic.twitter.com/qthd3tYIak — George Joestar (@game2hype) August 28, 2019

When Trunks first appeared, he easily dispatched both Freeza and his father King Cold, leaving audiences wonder just who this new mystery man could be. Unleashing the power of a Super Saiyan added a brand new wrinkle to the mystery, though it was his revealed background that really adhered him to Dragon Ball fans. Though Trunks told his story to the Z Fighters quickly, sharing his experiences in their future, it wasn’t until the release of Dragon Ball Z: History of Trunks that we got an in-depth look into who this character was.

Attempting to stop Androids 17 and 18 in the world of the future with an adult Gohan, Trunks found himself gaining the power of a Super Saiyan following his master, Gohan’s death. Still unable to defeat the androids, Trunks traveled back into the past to save Goku’s life and assist the Z Fighters in their battles against both the androids and Cell.

