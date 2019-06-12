Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Brings Back Dragon Ball Favorite

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was officially revealed to be the title of the mysterious new Dragon Ball video game project coming from Bandai Namco announced earlier this year, and fans got their best look at the game yet with a trailer teasing Goku’s journey from the Saiyan saga to the fight with Freeza. Fans are excited to explore the Dragon Ball franchise in this new way, but the most promising aspect of this is the promise of new story elements sprinkled in.

One of the new story elements seems to involve the returning Dragon Ball favorite, Android 8 — or Eighter — as Bandai Namco revealed in a new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gameplay clip. Check it out above!

Dragon Ball Z. Developed by CyberConnect2, the studio behind the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown of the game’s teased features:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge! Don’t just fight as Goku.

Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

Android 8’s return seems to be tied into the promised “light-hearted side quests” that include some never seen moments. In the clip, Eighter asks Goku for some help against some rogue robots. While this is a small mission, Eighter didn’t appear in the Dragon Ball anime for a very long gap of time. After being seen during the King Piccolo saga, Eighter kind of existed in the background until he was seen during the Kid Buu saga as one of the many people giving Goku energy for the Spirit Bomb.

This isn’t the only bit of gameplay getting attention from fans either as one hilarious use of Goku’s tail for a fishing mission has gone viral for its pure ridiculousness. With Eighter’s return, hopefully this opens the door for more fan-favorite cameos hidden throughout the game.