Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Shows Fans What Happened to Launch

One of Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama’s most infamous issues is the fact that sometimes he will get so wrapped up in how a story is developing, he’ll forget to place some of the characters he has introduced over the years. The most egregious example of this is most definitely Launch. The fan-favorite dual personality character was a huge part of Dragon Ball’s early days, but was completely shuffled into the background and eventually completely forgotten about when Dragon Ball Z rolled around and the scope of the series grew.

Outside of a brief appearance towards the end of Dragon Ball Z’s Buu saga when she’s seen giving some of her energy for Goku’s Spirit Bomb, Launch’s wherabouts during the Z series has been a mystery. But with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot fleshing out the world of the original series with new canonical bits of story, Launch’s whereabouts were addressed too.

A special mission during the game revealed that during the events of the series, Launch was constantly chasing a fighter who keeps changing the location of his training. Fans are still making their way through the game to figure out who this is, but Launch continues to pop up during the game’s story — much to the delight of fans.

This game has been great so far! I’m really liking the new details they’ve added to the original story and the comedic moments have been great too. Poor Yamcha gets screwed over a few times in this game. The dude can’t catch a break lol. #DragonBallZKakarot pic.twitter.com/HStpBWyyut — Anthony (@InbetweenGamer) January 18, 2020

Because of the game’s special mission with Launch, Gohan meets her before the events of the Namek saga. It’s here that it’s revealed that she went off on her own adventure far from Goku and the others (driven by the wild Blond personality), and although Toriyama forgot about her completely, Kakarot made up for it by explaining that she had better things to do with her time!

