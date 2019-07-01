This Artwork Gives Fu A Sinister Dragon Ball Z Villain Makeover

Dragon Ball has collected more villains than it knows what to do with. Over the years, many of these bad guys have fallen to the wayside, but others have come back into the light. Of course, Freeza is one of these baddies, but others like Fu have made their own comebacks.

And thanks to one artist, fans can imagine how Fu might have looked if he had been allowed into Dragon Ball Z.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, an artist known as RenanFNA posted their classic take on Fu. The makeover, which is heavily inspired by the artwork of Dragon Ball Z, imagines Fu in a different manner than Dragon Ball Heroes ever could.

As you can see above, this artwork makes Fu look plenty intimidating thanks to its flat color scheme. The baddie’s richer hue makes everything a bit more dramatic, and Fu seems like he has bulked up a bit in this makeover. When combined with his angular face, Fu looks like a worthy successor of baddies like Cell, and it has fans curious about how Fu might mesh with a future anime project.

After all, Fu has been an interesting villain in Dragon Ball Heroes so far. The promo anime has not used the purple baddie as much as it could. After debuting back in Dragon Ball Online, Fu reappeared in the Prison Planet Saga as a full-grown adult. It was there Fu used his demonic connections to enslave a slew of fighters on a planet he imprisoned. However, things got touchy when Goku and Vegeta came to rescue Trunks from the planet as the pair’s arrival prompted a chain of battles leading to the world’s destruction.

So, would you like to see Fuu pop up in Dragon Ball‘s next anime…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.