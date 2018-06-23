Remastered ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Movies Are Coming to Theaters

Ever want to see Broly on the big screen, remastered, and cooler than ever? Thanks to Fathom Events and Toei Animation, three Dragon Ball Z films are heading to theaters better-looking than ever before.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan will make its debut in United States theaters on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 17. Following this will be a “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature,” with two movies: Dragon Ball Z: Bardock — The Father of Goku and Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, scheduled to hit theaters November 3 and 5.

Tickets will go on sale beginning June 27, and you can find out more about the screenings at the link here. Entertainment Weekly also reports that the screenings will be remastered, with English dubs. The screenings will also have a limited edition gift for fans, with an exclusive Broly trading card from the official Dragon Ball Super trading card game.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.