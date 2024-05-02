Time Patrol Bon is Now Streaming

It's rare that you witness an anime studio release two new seasons in the same week, but that's just what Studio Bones is doing in the first week of May 2024. On top of the highly anticipated seventh season of My Hero Academia, Bones has also released the first season of a new heavy hitter for Netflix in Time Patrol Bon. Created by the same mangaka responsible for Doraemon, T.P. Bon takes a colorful cast of characters and follow them on some wild adventures in the time stream.

Time Patrol Bon, like so many other anime series, first go its start as an anime, but unlike many other franchises, it premiered quite some time ago. Releasing in 1978 from creator Fujiko Fujio, the story of Bon and Ream is one that sees a group of time-traveling agents attempting to save lives during some of the biggest and most dangerous events of the world's history. First arriving as a twelve-episode season, fans won't have to wait long to see the new Netflix anime continue as the streaming service has already confirmed that season two will be arriving on July 17th this summer.

Time Patrol Bon: How To Watch

T.P. Bon is currently streaming on Netflix, joining some other big original anime series on the platform. The streaming service has been all-in when it comes to anime, as the Time Patrol will join the likes of Baki Hanma, Pluto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Castlevania, and Blood of Zeus to name a few. The first season consists of twelve episodes, meaning you'll have some binging to do if you want to prepare for season two.

Got what it takes to be a Time Patrol agent?



T・P BON is now streaming on Netflix 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/kDuISvtA1G — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 2, 2024

If you want to learn more about this time-traveling anime series, here's how Netflix describes the official series arriving on the streaming service next year, "An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe."

Are you prepared to do some time traveling this week in the anime world? What has been your favorite Netflix anime original so far? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Time Patrol and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix anime originals.