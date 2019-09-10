Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia Pins Kick Off New York Comic Con 2019 Exclusive Pre-Orders

Today, Entertainment Earth launched pre-orders for their lineup of New York Comic Con 2019 exclusives, and the two hottest items from the lineup are the Dragon Ball Z Master Roshi FiGPiN and the My Hero Academia Deku Full Cowl Funko Pop Pin.

Pre-orders for the DBZ Master Roshi pin are available here for $20. Like all FIGPINS, it features a highly detailed sculpt and the ability to stand with the included rubber backer (each pin also includes an ID code that provides details, such as the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufacture date, and rarity scale). The My Hero Academia Full Cowl Deku pin is available here for $8.99. It glows in the dark just like the Funko Pop figure it’s based on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that both of the pins will be sold first at NYCC 2019 before remaining supplies are shipped for online orders in November. Odds are very high that the online orders will be fulfilled, but it’s best to get in line early. The same goes for the rest of Entertainment Earth’s New York Comic Con 2019 exclusives, which are available to shop right here. The complete breakdown of items can be found below. We’re particularly fond of The Nightmare Before Christmas vinyl figures and the Joker tiki mug.

Batman TV Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin Pin Mates and Papercraft Batcave and Wayne Manor – Convention Exclusive

Wonder Woman Battle Damaged Invisible Jet with Wonder Woman and Cheetah Pin Mates Set – Convention Exclusive

In the Heights Pin Mates Wooden Collectibles Set of 6

KISS Alive II 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure Concert Lighting Deluxe Box Set – Convention Exclusive

Rick and Morty Angry Mr. Meeseeks Wooden Push Puppet – Convention Exclusive

Rick and Morty Mr. Meeseeks Angry Jack-in-the-Box – Convention Exclusive

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings Gandalf the White Wooden Push Puppet – Convention Exclusive

Beetlejuice with Hammer Hands Wooden Push Puppet – Convention Exclusive

Disney Miss Mindy Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure – Convention Exclusive

Disney Miss Mindy Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure – Convention Exclusive

Batman Joker 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Gremlins Gizmo 20 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Gremlins Stripe 23 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Dragon Ball Master Roshi FiGPiN Enamel Pin – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

My Hero Academia All Might Halloween Costume FiGPiN Enamel Pin – Convention Exclusive

My Hero Academia Deku Full Cowl Pop! Enamel Pin – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

John Wick 2 Blood Oath Marker Luxury Replica Pin

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.