Dragon Ball Z Meets Nike in Gorgeous Concept Artwork

The Dragon Ball franchise has had plenty of cross-overs with some of the biggest merchandising companies in the world, creating marketing materials and apparel that allows fans to experience the world of the Saiyans in brand new ways. In recent memory, Dragon Ball Z sneakers were officially created through the shoe company of Adidas, though that hasn’t stopped some fans from diving into what the Akira Toriyama franchise could look like under other brands, with one fan creating concept art for Nike Dragon Ball Z custom kicks!

Twitter User and Customizer VisionOfVIII shared this amazing concept art for a pair of Nike sneakers that incorporate the design of Shenron into their aesthetic, sure to make any Dragon Ball Z sneaker head turn their head to acquire these stylized shoes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned earlier, Dragon Ball Z official sneakers do exist, having been released by Adidas at the tail end of 2018. The sneakers themselves were modeled after several characters from the franchise including Goku, Gohan, Freeza, Cell, Majin Buu, Shenron, and Vegeta to name a few. On top of these, fans have been creating custom sneakers from the world of Dragon Ball for years, attempting to find new artistic ways to make amazing apparel. Also, the shoe company of ANTA has also worked to create sneakers from the Dragon Ball Super series.

Sneakers don’t appear that often in the world of Dragon Ball, mostly because they would get blown off during fights that the Z-Fighters wage on a regular basis. Boots worn by Goku and Vegeta and bare feet being brandished by the likes of Freeza and other alien combatants are the usual name of the game. The shoes themselves can often be used for training purposes, as weighted clothing has been incorporated into the training of numerous characters across the board during the history of the franchise, though no official Dragon Ball weighted clothing has been made. Sorry fans!

What do you think of these amazing Dragon Ball Z custom sneakers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.