God of War Artist Tackles Dragon Ball with Perfect Cell Concept Artwork

Dragon Ball fans aren’t shy about their favorite villains. Over the last couple of decades, the franchise has wowed with its baddies, and so many fans have come to stan Cell. The artificial fighter might be on the pompous side, but his grandeur made fans with ease. And as it turns out, one of the artists from God of War feels a certain way about Cell if their portfolio says anything.

How so? Well, it just so happens Rafa Grassetti has done concept artwork for Perfect Cell, and the realistic artwork gives the villain a look that’s both intimidating and sickening.

Over on Reddit, fans of Dragon Ball began to buzz over the concept art when it surfaced in a post. The piece, which Grassetti posted on his online portfolio, gives Perfect Cell a real-life reimagining compared to his anime aesthetic.

As you can see above, Cell is plenty wide thanks to his broad shoulders and body. His head has familiar green-and-purple pattern that carries to his face. Cell looks downright terrifying with a pair of red eyes, and his jawline is encapsulated by gold trim.

For the rest of his body, the concept art ends just before the chest, but fans can see some of Cell’s armoring. It gives the villain’s Perfect form a rather textured appearance which has freaked out some fans. But given what we know about Cell, all of his armor plating is basically indestructible. Well, until Super Saiyan 2 Gohan shows up that is.

