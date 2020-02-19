Snoop Dogg Wilds Out with Classic Dragon Ball Meme

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the world of anime, more specifically to referencing the Akira Toriyama franchise that is Dragon Ball! Finding himself especially drawn to the villainous character of Mercenary Tao, Snoop will often post memes where his appearance is placed onto the body of this early Dragon Ball villain. Now, in keeping with his history of referencing the insanely popular Shonen series, Snoop has posted a brand new hilarious meme wherein he lets folks know how he feels when folks don’t respect his love of the series that made the likes of Goku and Vegeta so popular!

Dragon Ball Z has been considered by many to be the entry way for fans to learn more about anime, with the hard hitting series easily being considered to be one of the most popular Shonen that was released to the world. With the franchise continuing in the form of Dragon Ball Super, the series may be on a hiatus when it comes to the anime but is still continuing via the manga with a brand new villain in the form of Moro. Even if the series weren’t continuing, it would still be entirely believable that celebrities like Snoop would reference the long running anime.

Twitter User YonkouProd shared the Instagram post from Snoop Dogg, posting an image of Lebron James crying when a new acquaintance discovers that Snoop is watching Dragon Ball and doesn’t understand the appeal of the franchise that brought Super Saiyans to the world:

Snoop always been a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/p6JfpkU7nf — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 11, 2020

Snoop is easily one of the most recognizable musicians in the world today, having released numerous hip hop albums as well as leveraging his music career into an acting, appearing in a number of television shows and movies. Whether or not Snoop will one day appear in the Dragon Ball franchise is anyone’s guess, though it’s certainly something we’d love to see!

