Snoop Dogg Is Really Feeling Dragon Ball Z These Days

You’d be hard pressed to think of a more iconic rapper than Snoop Dogg. The musician behind classic albums such as Doggystyle and The Doggfather, Snoop’s iconic status has gone far beyond the music world with the rapper appearing in more movies, television programs, and merchandise than we could possibly manage to count. Recently, an Instagram post from the man himself proves that Snoop has been super into Dragon Ball Z recently, apparently seeing himself as one of the series’ iconic villains that has a long history within the franchise.

In a recent Instagram post from Snoop’s Official Instagram Account, the Doggfather placed his head onto the top of Mercenary Tao, one of the oldest recurring villains in the Dragon Ball franchise who has since been given a cybernetic makeover following his loss to Son Goku in the first series:

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 20, 2019 at 3:00am PDT

Though only canon to the anime, Mercenary Tao returned during the Cell Saga of Dragon Ball Z, having recovered from having a live grenade blown up directly in his face. You see, when he first confronted Goku during the original Dragon Ball series, Tao was under the employ of the Red Ribbon Army. The Army, as you may recall, was originally responsible for hiring Dr. Gero, who would go on to create the Androids and Cell, which would become some of the biggest threats that the Z Fighters ever faced.

This isn’t the first time that Snoop Dogg has given a nod to the Dragon Ball Z series, as during a Reddit interaction, the rapper was quoted as saying that “Gogeta was a G”. Snoop has also referenced a number of other anime, with one of the funniest examples being his “crossover” with Naruto wherein he shared a video of himself drawn as the future Hokage, dubbing himself “Snoopruto”.

