Fem Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan Vegeta

Dragon Ball has seen a number of different looks for Vegeta over the years (and is gearing up to introduce yet another power up soon), but this fem take on the character through cosplay is a great example of the power of Vegeta's base Super Saiyan form. The standard Super Saiyan form has fallen to the wayside over the years due to later fights necessitating a new base level of power to start, so it's become far rarer to see Goku or Vegeta tap into their Super Saiyan forms. It's always the godly variant of the transformation that's seen first these days.

But back in the day, Super Saiyan was a pretty big deal for the Dragon Ball franchise. Not only did one of its earlier arcs eventually lead to the debut of the form, but Vegeta returning with his own Super Saiyan power during the Android arc was equally as huge. Unfortunately shortly after, Vegeta found himself on a continuous carousel of losses while Goku came in and saved the day. That's just what makes Vegeta's Super Saiyan form so special. It's less predictable than when Goku uses it.

For those who might have forgotten just how cool Super Saiyan Vegeta could be compared to his later forms, artist @uniastronaut (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media pages here) serves up quite a strong new look for Vegeta. It's here that we get a stark reminder that Vegeta's base Super Saiyan form really should show up more often! You can check out the awesome cosplay below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ユニコーン 宇宙飛行士✨Gaming + Cosplay (@uniastronaut) on Jul 15, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

As Goku and Vegeta seem like they have hit the height of their current power levels in the latest arc of the manga, Vegeta might be using Super Saiyan as a base form more than we think! Maybe it's time to figure out how to get the most out of the abilities he and Goku already have at their disposal. But what do you think?

What has been your favorite Vegeta look in the Dragon Ball franchise? Which of his Super Saiyan forms is your favorite? What are some of your favorite Vegeta moments in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.