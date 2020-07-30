Dragon Ball Heroes Synopsis Teases the Debut of the New Super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball Heroes is going to be debuting a new form of Super Saiyan 4 for the franchise, and the promo anime has posted a nice teaser for that milestone event in episode 6, "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limits Suprassed!". The new Dragon Ball Heroes teaser reads: "During the fierce fight with Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the Demon Gods of the Dark Demon World, suddenly appear. Following their advice, Goku and Co. entrust Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno with their powers. Red light starts to scatter form the bodies of the two Xeno Warriors, and different colored aura envelopes them... How will this fight with mighty Janemba unfold?"

#SDBH BM PR Anime Episode 6 "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 • Limits Surpassed!" Preview Summary. Release: August 2020 From now on, a new episode will release every month. pic.twitter.com/lD3akajRwm — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 30, 2020

The latest arc of Dragon Ball Heroes has seen evil mastermind Fu attempt to create his own new universe, drawing the ire of the Gods of Destruction. Fu is now working with a lineup of allies that include some classic Dragon Ball Z movie foes - the most fearsome being Janemba, the evil demon from Fusion Reborn, who has been resurrected and upgraded with Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue powers. Now Goku and Vegeta's Time Patrol counterparts will have to break the limits of Super Saiyan 4 to take the demon down!

Dragon Ball Heroes for one reason and one reason above all others: unabashed showcasing of fan-service battles and storylines. The anime has literally been a bullet-point of story arcs and developments that seem to be pulled right from fan chat threads - and this evolution of Super Saiyan 4 is no different. So far, the series has pitted Super Saiyan Blue against Super Saiyan 4; had a war break out across the Dragon Ball Super multiverse; introduced fearsome new villains (Fu, Cumber, Hearts) while also resurrecting iconic dead foes (Zamasu, Janemba); put characters like the Time Patrol in a much bigger spotlight, and even kicked off a conflict with the Gods of Destruction. It's pretty much the wish-list of things fans have been buzzing about in chat threads since Dragon Ball Super began!

The question that remains is just how many of the concepts being tested out in Dragon Ball Heroes will actually be used in the canonized series? Even if the characters and storylines were retconned for the canon version, Dragon Ball Heroes has generated enough buzz for some of its bigger ideas to at least consider not letting them go to waste. Until Toei animation actually tells us something official about the future of Dragon Ball anime, fan-service hopes are all we have to go on.

Webisodes of Dragon Ball Heroes are available FREE Online.

