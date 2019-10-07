Comedian Mike Drucker Responds to Donald Trump Tweet with Dragon Ball Z

The political climate changes wherever you go in this world, but it is fair to say there’s always a conversation going on. In the U.S., headlines are occupied with all sorts of social topics, and the tweets of President Donald J. Trump spark discussion on the daily. While the talk in the U.S. is different than elsewhere, it is a universal truth that comedians will poke fun at whatever political news is going on, and today is no different.

What is different, though, is the joke made. Today, a beloved late-night writer gave some colorful commentary on a new tweet by President Trump, and Mike Drucker (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Bill Nye Saves the World) decided to use Dragon Ball to do it.

Taking to Twitter, Drucker responded to a tweet sent out earlier in the day by the President of the United States. As political tensions between the U.S. and Turkey rise, Trump sent out a message using language which many are describing as alarming. So, it didn’t take long for Drucker to compare the President’s speech to a fictional villain.

This is how a Dragon Ball Z villain talks https://t.co/4kkMQrqorL — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 7, 2019

“This is how a Dragon Ball Z villain talks,” the writer shared.

The tweet, which has gone viral, has gotten the attention of the Dragon Ball fandom for its odd placement. It is not often the anime is used to comment on politics in general let alone in the West. In the past, several elected officials in Japan have dressed up as Dragon Ball characters like Piccolo and Majin Buu. There is no word on which character Drucker was specifically referring to with his latest zinger, but fans have gone wild with Freeza memes since it was posted. And of course, a good few fans are just waiting for the White House to announce a grand search for the seven Dragon Balls before long.

