Viral Dragon Ball Z Short Shows Off Goku's Martial Arts Mastery

Goku has gone through a lot of transformations over the decades of story that make up Dragon Ball. Currently, the Saiyan brawler has gone from being able to transform into Super Saiyan Blue into the godly form known as Ultra Instinct, as Son continues to learn the intricacies of the transformation. Now, one fan animation has gone viral by taking fans back to the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z, showing off Goku's martial arts in his fight against the nefarious Frieza.

The battle between Goku and Frieza originally ended on the Planet Namek, with the Super Saiyan managing to defeat the evil tyrant following the deaths of Vegeta and Krillin. Frieza would first return to threaten the world shortly after being blown apart on Namek, but was swiftly dispatched by the time-traveling Trunks, only for Dragon Ball Super to give him another crack at life via the Earth's Dragon Balls. While the despot was destroyed once again, he would return to assist Universe Seven during the Tournament of Power Arc, wherein he was promised to be brought back to life if he fought alongside the Z-Fighters. While Frieza has been missing for quite some time following the conclusion of the tournament, rumors are beginning to swell that the creature responsible for the destruction of Namek is prepping for his return.

Twitter User King_Sukunaaa shared this brawl that looks far more like a bare-knuckle boxing match than the planet-destroying battle that was responsible for the original decimation of Piccolo's homeworld, following Goku's first time becoming a Super Saiyan:

Goku in this fan animation was way to cooler than usual pic.twitter.com/NWPWw3mudH — 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚 ☢ (@King_Sukunaaa) August 10, 2022

Throughout the history of Dragon Ball, there have been a ton of villains that have switched side from the dark to the light side. Piccolo, Vegeta, Majin Buu, and Androids 17 and 18 are just a few examples, but Frieza is a special case. While the goals of Frieza and the Z-Fighters aligned during the tournament, it doesn't seem as though the Shonen antagonist will be joining the heroes in the future as he still has quite the desire for revenge against the Saiyans while also still seeking to rule the universe.

