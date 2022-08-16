Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up a Familiar Villain's Return

The battle against Gas recently came to a close in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While the Granolah The Survivor Arc continues, it seems as though the conclusion of the recent arc is right around the corner. However, before the intergalactic bounty hunter's battle against the Saiyans and the Heeters draws to an end, the Shonen's manga has seemingly planted the seeds for a major moment that might turn a few heads while possibly bringing back a familiar foe.

Warning. If you don't want spoilers revealed regarding the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 87, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

While it hasn't been confirmed, a rough draft page for the 87th chapter of Dragon Ball Super hints at the arrival of Frieza, with an energy blast similar to those thrown by the alien despot tearing through the Namekian Minaito while taking the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah by surprise. Throughout the Granolah Arc, Frieza has been a big part of the proceedings despite the fact that the Shonen villain hasn't appeared in any chapters of the storylines. The Heeters' main goal wasn't to eliminate Granolah and the Saiyans, but to simply get them out of the way in order to swipe the Frieza Force for themselves, which might be a dream that is about to come crashing down entirely if Frieza truly has arrived.

Twitter User Herms98 shared the rough draft of the pages from the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, which will arrive in around three days' time, hinting at the arrival of Frieza and the potential death of one of the greatest allies of Granolah:

Elec orders his ship’s hatch open and prepares to flee alone. Goku asks if he plans to leave Gas behind, but Elec says Gas is a goner anyway. Or he starts to say that, when suddenly a mysterious beam pierces Monaito, followed by more. What’s going on?! pic.twitter.com/KYP4VlqhTE — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 13, 2022

Frieza might have joined forces with the Z-Fighters during the Tournament of Power Arc, having previously been resurrected earlier in the sequel series, but he has remained a villain through and through. His last appearance in the series was during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, wherein the tyrant pit the Legendary Super Saiyan against Goku and Vegeta in hopes that he would finally be rid of the Saiyans that have caused him so much trouble. While it hasn't been confirmed that Frieza will in fact be making a comeback here, all signs are certainly pointing to the Shonen antagonist arriving at the end of Granolah's arc.