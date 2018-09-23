‘Dragon Pilot’ is Now Streaming on Netflix

Studio Bones has produced massive anime hits such as My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and now their latest project is available for streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi and written by Mari Okada, Dragon Pilot is now available for streaming on Netflix. Add it to your queue!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Pilot, Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan in Japan, is an original anime project produced by Studio Bones. Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, written by Mari Okada and Shinji Higuchi as executive director (who are also credited with the story’s concept), the series follows Hisone Amakasu, a rookie in the Japan Air-Defence Force, who joins the military in order to be away from awkward social situations. She can often be interpreted negatively due to her blunt speech, but her life soon changes when she finds a hidden dragon (that can disguise itself as a fighter jet) that chooses to be her to be his pilot.

Toshinao Aoki provided the original character designs, Yoshiyuki Ito serves as animation character designer, and Taisei Iwasaki composed the music for the series. It began airing in Japan this past July, but was licensed by Netflix for a worldwide release.

The series stars Misaki Kuno, Matsunojo Kanda, Nao Kaizaki, Maki Kawase, Satomi Arai, and Kaori Nazuka. The series runs for 12 episodes, and was received well in Japan for its blend of comedy and family friendly atmosphere. Hiroshi Kobayashi has previously worked on series such as Tiger & Bunny, Little Witch Academia, and Kill la Kill while Mari Okada was written for series such as anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Toradora!, and Rozen Maiden.

It’s no mystery as to why this series was received well in Japan as Studio Bones has produced some of the most well-received anime releases today. Not only have they produced the currently huge My Hero Academia, but they have also adapted a wide variety of manga across the genres.

They have overseen the production of major cult hits like Wolf’s Rain, Heroman, and Star Driver, but also major series fans would consider classics such as both adaptations of Fullmetal Alchemist, Eureka Seven, Soul Eater. They are have made their stamp in recent years with Bungo Stray Dogs, Blood Blockade Battlefront!, Mob Psycho 100, and the previously mentioned My Hero Academia. With a resume like that, Dragon Pilot is in good hands and now you can see why!