Netflix's Eden Reveals Trailer and English Dub Cast

Netflix has revealed a new trailer and the English dub voice cast for its new original anime series, EDEN! First announced to be in the works back in 2019, this series will finally be making its debut with Netflix later this month. While there has admittedly been very little seen for the series since it first was announced a couple of years, now fans have gotten their best look yet with Eden's official worldwide debut on Netflix not being long away from now. This newest trailer for EDEN also comes with the confirmed English dub cast for the series.

Originally scheduled to be released last Fall before being delayed to its new May 27th release date worldwide, EDEN is a new original anime series directed by Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist, Mobile Fighter G Gundam) for Qubic Pictures and CGCG. You can check out the trailer for the English dub release in the video above. The dub cast for EDEN breaks down as such:

Ruby Rose Turner as Sara

Neil Patrick Harris as Zero

Rosario Dawson as A37

David Tennant as E92

J.P. Karliak as S566

Cassandra Lee Morris as Zurich

Julie Nathanson as Geneva

The Japanese voice cast for EDEN includes:

Marika Kono as Sara

Kentaro Ito as E92

Kyoko Hikami as A37

Koichi Yamadera as Zero

Tarusuke Shingaki as S566

YukiKuwahara as Zurich

Yuko Kaida as Geneva

Produced by Justin Leach with character and lead concept designs by Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Blood Blockade Battlefront) and Christophe Ferreira, Kimiko Ueno (Space Dandy) will be handling the screenplay, Clover Xie will be serving as the background art director, and Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of the Shield Hero) will be serving as music composer.

Netflix officially describes EDEN as such, "In a distant future lies a city known as 'EDEN', barren of humans for thousands of years. Robots have been the only form of existence since. A human baby girl, Sara, awakes from stasis, questioning all they were taught to believe. No longer an ancient myth, two robots E92 and A37 become her surrogate parents, raising her in a safe haven outside EDEN. Who is Sara, and if humans have not existed for a long time, where and why did she appear? Join the 3 unlikely bunch on their journey to discover the truth."

