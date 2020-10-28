Netflix's Eden Reveals New Trailer and Poster

Netflix recently announced their slate of upcoming anime originals and streaming licenses during a special presentation, and during this presentation they shared a brand new trailer and key visual for the previously announced Eden series. First announced to be in the works back in 2019 as a four episode series, Netflix shared the first real look at this mysterious new series directed by Yasuhiro Irie, who was behind the two Fullmetal Alchemist anime adaptations. Originally announced for a release in 2020, the series is now set for a release next Spring. Check out the teaser trailer in the video above!

Scheduled for a worldwide release in May next year, Netflix also shared a new key visual for Eden from their original Twitter account that gives fans a closer look at the main trio of characters they will meet in the upcoming series. You can find the visual for the new original series below:

Eden will be directed by Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist, Mobile Fighter G Gundam) for Qubic Pictures and CGCG. Produced by Justin Leach with character and lead concept designs by Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Blood Blockade Battlefront) and Christophe Ferreira, Kimiko Ueno (Space Dandy) will be handling the screenplay, Clover Xie will be serving as the background art director, and Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of the Shield Hero) will be serving as music composer.

Netflix officially describes Eden as such, "The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series EDEN is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as 'Eden 3' is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden."

