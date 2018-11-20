‘Edens Zero’ Will Reportedly Release Second English Volume Soon

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail may still be going strong in both anime and manga, but support has been quickly picking up of Mashima’s follow up manga Edens Zero. Now that the first volume has hit store shelves in the West, the second volume will reportedly not be far after.

Edens Zero Volume 2 will reportedly have its English release February 5, 2019, just a few months after the second volume releases in Japan.

Volume 2 of the series has been released in Japan as of November 16, so there is a major disparity between the volume releases in English. The first English volume of the series released on November 6, so this will make it a bit of a wait for the second volume. Though the series is available to read chapter to chapter on Crunchyroll’s manga service, that is a much different reading experience from reading through the volumes.

The cover art for Volume 2 features a lot more of the series’ characters than the first volume, which had only featured lead male Shiki and the new Happy. The second volume reveals one of the biggest additions to the series, the Erza look alike Elsie. She was just one of the many shout outs to the Fairy Tail series, such as the new version of Happy.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter. Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

When the announcement for the new series from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement.”

The story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.