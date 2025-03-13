Edge of Tomorrow’s Original Story Gets New Anime Twist in Latest Trailer: Watch

Play video

You’ve seen the Tom Cruise-led sci-fi blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow (or, at least, you should watch it), now get ready for the story it was based on. Yoshitoshi Abe and Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s All You Need is Kill is finally getting an anime adaptation, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The American movie and new anime are based on Abe and Sakurazaka’s light novel, which was first published in 2004 by Shueisha, with Viz Media translating the seminal sci-fi story into English. The light novel was then adapted into a manga by Takeshi Obata and Ryosuke Takeuchi in 2014.

Warner Bros. Japan is producing All You Need is Kill‘s new anime movie, with STUDIO4°C handling the animation. The studio is behind the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc film trilogy, as well as Detroit Metal City and Tekkonkinkreet, to name a few projects. Its collaborations even include acclaimed work alongside DC such as for Batman: Gotham Knight and Halo Legends.

Viz Media describes the story, “When the alien Mimics invade, Keiji Kiriya is just one of many recruits shoved into a suit of battle armor called a Jacket and sent out to kill. Keiji dies on the battlefield, only to be reborn each morning to fight and die again and again. On his 158th iteration, he gets a message from a mysterious ally—the female soldier known as the Full Metal Bitch. Is she the key to Keiji’s escape or his final death?”

All You Need is Kill‘s New Anime Looks Stunning

As well as announcing the new anime movie, STUDIO4°C also dropped the first trailer for the All You Need is Kill movie adaptation. The studio has knocked it out of the park with beautiful animation, trippy visuals, and kick-ass action in the past. All You Need is Kill is directed by Kenichiro Akimoto, who previously worked on CG and storyboards for Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, and served as the CGI director on Children of the Sea.

In a statement following the announcement, director Kenichiro Akimoto said, “I am honored to be involved in the animated film adaptation of this wonderful novel. In adapting this work, which has already been made into a manga and a Hollywood movie, I hope to further enhance the value of this work with STUDIO4°C’s unique visual expression. I also hope that viewers will find a little hope for life in the midst of their repetitive daily lives.”

All You Need is Kill’s Anime Movie Will Differ Significantly From Edge of Tomorrow

Don’t go into All You Need is Kill expecting another, albeit beautifully animated, retelling of the same story, as the film will offer a new perspective on the Mimic invasion. While an official synopsis or plot details for the movie haven’t been released yet, Anime News Network confirmed that the new anime movie will “retell the story from a different viewpoint than the novel and Hollywood’s Edge of Tomorrow film adaptation.”

No release date for STUDIO4°C’s All You Need is Kill’s anime movie has been released yet. Expect more updates in the coming months.

