Tom Cruise Reuniting With Edge of Tomorrow Director (And It’s for a Horror Movie)

Tom Cruise will reunite with Edge of Tomorrow, American Made director Doug Liman for a brand new horror movie. Tom Cruise is an incredibly busy man as he is intimately invovled with all of the movies he makes. He is not someone who just shows up, reads his lines, and goes home. He produces and designs many of his movies, allowing him to have a level of creative control that few other stars have. As such, a lot of his movies take a long time to make. Top Gun: Maverick took over 30 years to release because Cruise was unwilling to do a sequel if the story wasn’t totally right and if the technology wasn’t there to do it the way he wanted.

He has been working on a pair of Mission: Impossible movies since 2020 with the first one having debuted in 2023. The next one, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, just got its first trailer this month and will properly release in May 2025. It’s heavily expected to be the last Mission: Impossible movie with Tom Cruise in a leading role, meaning he will have time to do a bunch of different kinds of movies after over a decade of non-stop action movies like Jack Reacher and Mission: Impossible.

With that said, it sounds like Cruise is about to venture into a pretty new genre for himself. As reported by Showbiz 411, Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman confirmed during a recent Q&A that Tom Cruise is signed on to star in his next movie, Deeper. The film is a horror movie about an astronaut that is exploring a deep-sea trench that contains a sinister, seemingly supernatural threat. It’s possible this underwater threat will be Cthulhu, a supernatural creature created by H.P. Lovecraft that was also featured in the film Underwater. Liman noted that he has never done a scary movie before and neither has Cruise. The closest thing Tom Cruise has done is Interview with the Vampire, which is probably a much different kind of horror than Deeper.

tom cruise in top gun: maverick

Not much else is known about the project, but it has been in development for about a decade based on a script from Max Landis. The project has had numerous people attached to it at different points including Idris Elba. It seems like this may be the team that finally gets it to the big screen.

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman were also previously confirmed to be working on a movie that would film in space, one of the first ever films to do so. Universal Pictures’ Donna Langley revealed in 2022 that the film would take place mostly on Earth, but would revolve around Cruise’s character going to space to ultimately save the day. It’s expected that Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA would help Cruise get to space to film the necessary scenes. Although the untitled film was announced in 2020, both Cruise and Liman have continued to express optimism about the project getting made in recent years. However, it sounds like Deeper may be further up on the priority list now. However, with the fact that Cruise is playing an astronaut in the film, it’s also possible that this is the project that will take him to space.

On top of that, Tom Cruise will next work with The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu on a new movie about the world’s most powerful man trying to prove he is humanity’s savior before an apocalyptic event occurs. It was recently reported that the film is gearing up to film very soon, possibly before the end of 2024, though it’s unclear if that is still on track to happen. If that wasn’t enough Top Gun 3 is also expected to be in the works with Tom Cruise as well as a Days of Thunder sequel. Doug Liman and Tom Cruise also hope for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, but it’s unclear if and when that will happen.