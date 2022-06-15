Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris' Entergalatic Sets Netflix Release Date

Incredibly popular musician Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Black-ish creator (among many other things) Kenya Barris have teamed up with Netflix for a mysterious new animated project, and Netflix has officially set a release date for Entergalactic with a special new teaser! Netflix is holding a special showcase during the Annecy International Film Festival now going on overseas, and it was here that Netflix debuted the first look at this mysterious new animated project. Touted as a Netflix Television Event, now fans can eagerly await to see what's coming our way when Entergalactic releases with the streaming service later this Fall.

Directed by Fletcher Moules, written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, animated at DNEG, with Kenya Barris, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings, Fletcher Moules, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams serving as executive producers, Entergalactic will be debuting with Netflix on September 30th around the world. To tease fans as to how this will look ahead of its premiere, Netflix dropped a special teaser trailer for the announcement and you can check out the first look at Entergalactic below:

Netflix teases Entergalactic with the following synopsis, "Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present Entergalactic, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. "

The main cast for Entergalactic breaks down as such:

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi as Jabari: A charming, creative visionary with a splash of goofball, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed head-to-toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can't help but love. At a first time crossroads of career success and the perfect apartment, he is about to find the final piece of adulthood: true love.

Jessica Williams as Meadow: An on-the-rise photographer who is Jabari's new neighbor, Meadow is not only the coolest girl at the party, she's the realest.

Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy: Jimmy is Jabari's best friend and... weed dealer, though with the new drug laws he's now focusing on crypto and new inventions. An oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a blunt and a book.

Ty Dolla $ign as Ky: Jabari's irreverent, and at times, inappropriate road dog. Ky is always there for Jabari, even though his support can sometimes come in interesting packages.

Laura Harrier as Carmen: Jabari's recent ex-girlfriend. Stylish and confident, Carmen is the girl you're supposed to marry.

Vanessa Hudgens as Karina: Meadow's best friend who is trustworthy, grounded and adorably pregnant.

Christopher Abbott as Reed: A well-dressed shark with a heart and art dealer representing Meadow's photography. Reed has the kind of chin that is sharp enough to cut glass but not strong enough to take a punch.

070 Shake as Nadia: Meadow's associate from the art scene. Born and raised in New York City, Nadia is an in-your-face sculptor whose voice could only be drowned out by the brashness of her own work.

Jaden Smith as Jordan: An adolescent BMX superstar, Jordan's talent earns a pass to kick it with Jabari and Jimmy. Jordan sees the dating landscape in New York City just a bit different than Jabari.

Keith David as Mr. Rager: Jabari's superhero creation.

Teyana Taylor as Boxing Coach: Meadow and Karina's hard-nose boxing instructor at Rumble NYC.

Arturo Castro as Len: An upwardly mobile professional, Len is Jabrari's co-worker at Cosmic Comics. He wears hard-bottom shoes and a newsboy cap. He's super smart AND super annoying.

Macaulay Culkin as Downtown Pat: Downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent. Despite his gritty exterior, Pat has a very romantic heart and wise words to give.

Will you be checking out Entergalactic when it releases with Netflix later this Fall? What are you hoping to see from Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris' mysterious new animated project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!