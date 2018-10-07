‘Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution’ Sequel Shares New Trailer

Eureka Seven’s big return is continuing with the second of its major film trilogy, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution. The first teaser for the follow-up teased a mysterious young girl, and now fans see a little more of what she brings.

The newest trailer for the film reveals another look at the seventh Eureka (the titular “Eureka Seven”) and how this mysterious young girl, Anemone, will step up to save the day.

The titular Anemone is a young girl living in Tokyo (which makes the setting a franchise first) who lost her father seven years before. With the help of artifical intelligence and a stuffed toy she carries around, Anemone must now help to defeat the seventh Eureka, a machine that’s already massacred 2 million people.

Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution is currently scheduled for a November 10 release in Japan. Funimation confirmed during their panel at New York Comic-Con that they will be releasing the film in United States theaters in 2019 as well.

Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution is a new film trilogy covering the events of the original series but has a lot more in store for series fans. The first film in the trilogy tackled the First Summer of Love, which took place before the original series that was only referred to in passing in the original anime series. The new trilogy also covers major plot points of the original series, with the original cast even coming in to re-record their lines for brand new scenes and touched up footage.

The film features much of the returning staff from the original series and first Hi-Evolution film, but adds character designers Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Kutagai, and Shingo Abe is now credited as a main animator along with other additions Hideki Kakita, Shuichi Kaneko, Ken Ootsuka, and Nobuaki Nagano.

Eureka Seven is an original anime series produced by Studio Bones. Directed by Tomoki Kyoda, with music by Noaki Sato, the series follows Renton, son of a researcher who once died saving the world. He’s a lifter (a person who surfs through a special substance in the air) who dreams of joining the rebel group Gekkostate. When a member of Gekkostate, the mysterious Eureka, crashes into his room, he’s soon invited to join the rebel group. He finds out quickly, however, that life in the lifter group isn’t quite as lavish as he once thought.

The series ran on MBS from 2005 to 2006 for 50 episodes. It was licensed for an English language broadcast by Funimation and has received notable manga spin-offs, video games, and a full-length feature film. It was received well commercially and critically. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.