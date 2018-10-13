This ‘Evangelion’ and ‘Party Rock’ Crossover Cannot Be Unseen

Neon Genesis Evangelion is arguably one of the most popular, best-known anime, at least in America. LMFAO, by comparison, is nowhere near as popular, but the group’s song “Party Rock Anthem” does share one very important thing with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

More specifically, “Party Rock Anthem” and its music video have a certain BPM that closely matches that of Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s opening theme, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” by Yoko Takahashi. Twitter user 👻 🎃Joseju 🎃 👻 (it’s October, the time of Halloween, and people like to put spooky things in their Twitter handle) combined the music video for “Party Rock Anthem” and the song “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” together back in September, and the resulting monstrosity went quite viral.

You can check out the unholy creation below:

Party Rock Anthem has the same BPM as the Evangelion Opening and I hate it pic.twitter.com/UC2WzNF3zN — 👻🎃Joseju 🎃👻 (@Josejusejo) September 18, 2018

Later that same day, the same Twitter user reversed the combination, adding “Party Rock Anthem” to the opening of Neon Genesis Evangelion. We’ve embedded the terrifying concoction below:

The former certainly works better than the latter, and if were to guess, it’s because of the frenetic dancing and movement by LMFAO. Something about it just sells the Neon Genesis Evangelion song, whereas the opening animation of the anime adds littles to nothing to the LMFAO song. Your mileage may vary, of course.

Neon Genesis Evangelion, for those not aware, is a psychological drama by way of “giant monster versus mech” anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995 and ran through 1996, with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is one part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

What do you think about the two mashups? Do you prefer one over the other? Are you somehow still a fan of LMFAO and find the combination distasteful? Let us know in the comments!