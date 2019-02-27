‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Teases Guild’s Takedown

Fairy Tail has asked its heroes to fight some really strong foes, but there are not many who’d dare face the entirety of Natsu’s guild solo. However, there is one baddie who’s crazy enough to try, and it seems they succeeded easily.

Recently, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned plenty about the White Mage. The villain seems to be the biggest threat in the sequel, and things took a turn when Gajeel learned the White Mage shared a body with his guild mate Touka.

Of course, Fairy Tail was informed of the issue real quick, and the organization made sure to question Touka. However, it did not take long for the White Mage to take over again, and they did something — well — unsettling.

The final pages of chapter 18 pick up with Touka, but the girl isn’t being held prisoner. She is free to drink tea, but a close-up reveals Touka has been overcome by the White Mage.

“And with that, the first sprout of ‘Black’ has vanished,” the mage teases, leaving fans plenty confused. “Fairy Tail has now turned to white.”

The next page shows the havoc which Touka brought about, and it is a lot. She appears to have knocked out all of the guild as members are seen strewn about the hall. Everyone from Laxus to Gildarts and Juvia are out cold, so there is no telling what Touka did. Right now, fans believe the White Mage ended up siphoning all their magic energy like she tried to do to Jellal previously, so it seems like Natsu will need to take a trip home real soon if he can manage it.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

