Fairy Tail Voice Actor Rallies for ‘100 Years Quest’ Sequel

Fairy Tail may have come to an end some time ago in Japan, but the show has trudged on in the U.S. Thanks to its dub, the English version of Fairy Tail has released episodes regularly since the anime ended overseas, but that has all come to an end. Recently, the anime put out its final dubbed episode, but one of its actors isn’t ready to let go.

Over on Twitter, one of the voice actors working on Fairy Tail took time to honor the anime’s dub before it ended. Kyle Phillips posted a sweet message which paid tribute to the series, but he made sure to rally for the anime’s return before signing off.

“Well, friends, the end of the Fairy Tail dub is here. It’s been a blast working on this show, and I hope we get to see Todd Haberkorn, Cherami Leigh, and everyone go on the 100 year quest,” the actor wrote.

Well, friends, the end of the #FairyTail dub is here. It’s been a blast working on this show, and I hope we get to see @ToddHaberkorn, @CheramiLeigh, and everyone go on the 100 year quest! @monkeyshines9, thank you for trusting me with your baby! See ya!👆 https://t.co/an7siTl85l pic.twitter.com/YgN4TgLTKG — Kyle Phillips (@KylePhillipsFUN) October 21, 2019

“[Tyler Walker], thank you for trusting me with your baby! See ya!”

As you can see, Phillips was quick to plug Fairy Tail‘s on-going sequel right as the anime saw its dub come to an end. The actor-director wore many hats on the show as he worked alongside Walker to finish Fairy Tail’s dub, and it seems he’d like to return to the gig again one day. Even if it isn’t done right away, an anime adaptation of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest would be a treat for fans, and it does have plenty of story to explore. Recently, the sequel put out its 37th chapter, and each release has been packed with information. If fans are lucky, this exciting sequel will be animated one day and give Phillips the chance to revisit the Fairy Tail guild along with his co-stars.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.