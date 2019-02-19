‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reimagines Natsu, Lucy As Sexy Wrestlers

Fairy Tail is all about the magic of friendship, but it would be a mistake to call the series dull. The shonen title has waged all sorts of wizard wars, but it looks like Natsu is ready to explore a different sort of battle.

After all, the Dragon Slayer has tapped his pro wrestling ambitions, and he didn’t make the move alone.

Over on Twitter, fans were informed of Natsu’s dream when Hiro Mashima posted a new sketch of the mage. The hero can be seen joined by Lucy and Happy below… and there is a lot to unpack.

Natsu is drawn shirtless with his toned abs flexing hard. His pants are covered in some tight briefs and leggings which are tucked into some ornate wrestling boots, but the rest of his pants are hard to see since Lucy is hugged tight to his chest.

Somehow, Natsu convinced the Celestial mage to try wrestling, and she went all out with her outfit. The heroine is seen in a tight singlet with fishnet panels on its sides and chest. Paired with thigh highs, Lucy has her own pair of wrestling boots on, and she is flushing as Natsu holds her close to chest.

Of course, this gives Natsu a rather — well — intimate view of Lucy. She doesn’t seem to mind, but Natsu’s blush is more than telling.

As for Happy, the Exceed isn’t sure whether or not he should be watching this fight. The talking cat is donning a luchador-inspired mask with black briefs and boots. For once, he’s not blushing at the antics of his best friends, but fans know the guy would lose it if Carla showed up in an outfit like the one Lucy is wearing.

So, do you think its time the Fairy Tail couple retired their magic for this new career?

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.