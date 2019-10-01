Fairy Tail Creator Thanks Fans for Support Following Anime’s Finale

All good things must come to an end! With the last episode of the Fairy Tail being released, all that’s left is for the dust to settle and for fans to speculate on whether or not the franchise will be making a return with a sequel series, a reboot, or perhaps some other method of story telling medium. Now, as the series wraps, the creator of the popular franchise, Hiro Mashima, has taken time out in order to thank fans for their support of both himself and his creation.

Hiro Mashima shared his thanks on his Official Twitter Account, waxing nostalgiac on the ten year history of the franchise, thanking fans for their support of both the anime television series, the movie adaptation and all the different mediums in which Natsu and company have appeared:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series’ storyline ended with Natsu managing to destroy Acnologia and returning the dragon slayers to the real world from outside of the time rift. With the main baddie’s defeat now one for the record books, Natsu, Lucy, and Happy embark on yet another adventure during the final seconds of the finale, giving fans the opportunity to think on a sequel that might be released some day in the form of the storyline, “The 100 Year Quest”.

Though the anime may be complete, an upcoming video game revisiting the world of Fairy Tail has been announced from Koei Tecmo, looking to place players into the shoes of Natsu once again. While not a ton of details have been released as of yet for the game itself, expect to see it released next year!

What did you think of the final episode of Fairy Tail? Would you like to see the franchise continue at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Fairy Tail!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.