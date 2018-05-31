‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares First Full Look At New Series, ‘Eden’s Zero’

You may be able to take Hiro Mashima away from Fairy Tail, but you can’t take the artist away from the industry. Sure, the man may be helping with a Fairy Tail sequel these days, but he’s also doing work on his brand-new series. And, thanks to Kodansha Comics, fans can get a first-look at that new manga now.

Recently, the world got its first glimpse at Eden’s Zero when a full cast sketch of the manga was released. The art, which can be seen below, shows a slew of heroes and villains whom fans will get to know soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, if some of them look familiar to you, then you are definitely a die-hard fan of Fairy Tail.

As you see above, the main character of Eden’s Zero looks like he’s a blend of Natsu and Gray from Fairy Tail. Graced with black hair, the guy has a grin wide enough to impressive Natsu, and he seems as impulsive as the Ice Mage given the band-aid on his face.

If you look to the right of the hero, you will find a blond girl who looks rather like Lucy. Behind the heroine stands a girl with hair as navy as Juvia’s, and there is even a red-headed girl who could pass for Erza’s twin judging by her profile.

Oh, and there are two cutesy characters fans should immediately recognize. It seems Mashima will be bringing Plue into his third series as well as a Happy lookalike. All the cat is missing is a pair of wings, you know?

So far, fans know very little about the actual story of Eden’s Zero, but this image does tell them a little bit. It seems the title will be a sci-fi one, a genre which Mashima has said before he’s interested in exploring. One character appears to have a robotic prosthesis, and the Lucy lookalike appears to be carrying a set of tools. So, fans can expect this story to differ from the more fantastical plots found in Mashima’s previous titles, Fairy Tail and Rave Master.

What do you think about this manga so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.