‘Fairy Tail’ Makes a Startling Laxus Health Reveal

Fairy Tail‘s final season has brought the war with the Alvarez Empire to another level as each of the Fairy Tail guild members have been pushed to the brink in the fight against such strong opponents. But it also has made some startling revelations about many of the characters.

The latest reveal comes from Laxus, who has been hiding the fact that his organs have been damaged ever since breathing in all of those bane particles in the fight with Tempester during the Tartaros arc.

In Episode 297 of the series, a few members of the guild are resting in the forest and Laxus excuses himself. Gray goes up to him, and finds that Laxus is actually suffering from chest pains. Laxus confirms that when he breathed in the Bane Particles in order to save Freed and the others in the fight with Tempester, it actually had a major effect on his body.

Given his outward presence, fans and the rest of the guild presumed Laxus was alright. Dragon Slayers have a greater lung capacity as Laxus mentioned, and believed he was able to absorb those toxic anti-ether particles. Though he was ill after, he recovered soon enough. But Laxus has been suffering in secret, and admits to Gray that he has attacks from time to time.

Though this is where the conversation ends, there is a hint that it can be worse than Laxus leads on. In his fight with the robotic Wall Eehto, Eehto mentions that Laxus’ organs are in a terrible state. It seems that Laxus’ suffering in silence has gotten to the point where the toxic Bane Particles have damaged him severely. But future episodes may reveal this for sure.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

