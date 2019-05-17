Fairy Tail Reveals Strange Lucy Torture Scene

Fairy Tail’s final season has been embroiled in a major war between Ishgar and the Alvarez Empire, and fans have been seeing the full power and personalities of Zeref’s Spriggan 12 on display. There are plenty of peculiar relationships between these powerful new foes, and one of the most enticing has been Brandish’s relationship with Dimaria. Whether it be rooted in friendship or something more, a spat in this pairing has put Lucy in a bad spot.

The latest episode of the series expands on the relationship between Brandish and Dimaria by sharing a strange torture scene in which Dimaria tries to get vengeance on Lucy and Natsu for how they “ruined” Brandish.

After Brandish turns over to Natsu and Lucy’s side, Dimaria soon arrives and takes down Brandish. She’s angry that the woman she formed a deep connection with has betrayed her and the Alvarez Empire, and thus kidnaps both Natsu and Lucy. Dimaria handcuffs Lucy into a chair with Sealstone, and tells her that she was once captured in very much the same way.

As revenge for “ruining” Brandish, Dimaria plans to kill Lucy and Natsu slowly and humiliatingly. She strips off Lucy’s top, and plans to strip Lucy too, and nearly gouges out Lucy’s eyes. Luckily, but slightly unluckily, Natsu soon awakes. But this awakening is much darker than fans had seen before.

Natsu “saves” Lucy and completely defeats Dimaria in an instant, but he’s not acting like himself as he has seemingly tapped into his full E.N.D. power. But as he also comes across Gray toward the end of the episode, Lucy just might go through a whole different type of torture as these two friendly rivals clash in a decisively unfriendly way.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.