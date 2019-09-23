Fairy Tail Reveals Acnologia’s Bloody Origin Story

Fairy Tail’s final season is nearing the end of its run, and one of the most exciting aspects of these final couple of episodes is that they promised to dive into the origins of Acnologia, something series creator Hiro Mashima was not able to explore in the original manga release. We have been given slight glimpses into what made Acnologia the violent Dragon King he is now in previous episodes, but the latest episode of the series finally delivers on the full, violent and tragic origin of how Acnologia became an all-powerful super killer.

Episode 327 of the final season expands on what was teased in a previous episode where a human doctor healed a legendary dragon named Acnologia before the dragon came back to slaughter his home. Following this, the human dove further into his rage and began a vengeance fueled slaying all dragons in his sight – adopting the name of Acnologia to do so.

In Episode 326, Acnologia was the name of a dragon who protected the home of this human doctor. After hearing about the Dragon Slaying magic created by the Mother of Dragons, Acnologia flew west and eventually return to slaughter the humans of this town. The human doctor, feeling betrayed, decided to learn Dragon Slaying magic himself and started killing all the dragons as he hunted down Acnologia.

Enraged about how destructive the dragons seemed to have become, and how many humans they have killed, this human slaughtered dragon after dragon for many years. Eventually gaining so much power, and falling so far into his rage, this human forgets what his original name is and decides to name himself Acnologia as a reminder of how the dragons had betrayed him.

This human tragically became what he hated most as he followed his darkest and most vengeful desires, and thus leads to him transforming into a Dragon himself as well. This origin story helps to flesh out the most powerful foe in the series thus far, and certainly adds an air of tragedy as Natsu and the Dragon Slayers face him in the final battle of the series.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.