Christmas Fairy Tail Cosplay Gets Erza Ready for the Holidays

Fairy Tail wrapped up its anime series earlier this year, and it continues to be one of the biggest anime goodbyes fans had to get through overall. Although the Fairy Tail franchise continues in spirit with the 100 Years Quest sequel manga and other spin-offs and specials, it doesn’t quite scratch the same itch that only anime can give. But it’s largely because the manga and other various releases can’t quite convey the scope of Erza Scarlet’s awesomeness like the anime can. But at least she’s still coming to life through cosplay!

Erza Scarlet has taken on all sorts of looks throughout the course of Fairy Tail, but she hasn’t had much time to relax and celebrate the holidays in the proper way that she should. Thankfully, this cosplay from @caught_red_headed (who you can find on Instagram here) imagines a fun Christmas look for Erza. Check it out below:

Erza is one of the standout characters of Fairy Tail for many reasons, and one of which is the many outfits which she debuts through her various armor changes. This comes from series creator Hiro Mashima too, who often goes the extra mile to show Erza from some spicier angles than she probably would not have been able to take on during the series’ original run. If the anime series ever does make a comeback, this Christmas look would definitely be a welcome return! This Christmas makeover works so well for Erza, that it’s a mystery why Mashima hasn’t used this look in the series more often!

You’ll next be able to see Erza next in the upcoming Fairy Tail game, however. FAIRY TAIL is currently slated for a release on March 20th next year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out ComicBook.com’s preview of the game here. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies.

The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.