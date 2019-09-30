How Did Fairy Tail’s Final Episode Approach Natsu’s Feelings for Lucy?

Fairy Tail‘s anime has come to an end with the latest episode, and one of the major reasons fans have been sticking with the series over its ten year tenure was seeing just how much closer Natsu and Lucy were growing with each new arc. The NaLu ship was one fans had put the most support behind it, and only grew as series creator Hiro Mashima often shared scandalous art of the pairing on Twitter. But now that the series is over, did it finally move their relationship forward? Did Natsu have feelings for Lucy as fans had expected? The final answer is a bit murkier than fans would like.

As the final episode comes to a close, the last few minutes see Lucy reflecting on her journey with Natsu and the Fairy Tail guild. Natsu grabs her and seems like he’s going to tell her something important, maybe even confess some long held feeling, but he soon says “never mind that” and runs along with Lucy in tow toward their next big mission.

In the final episode of the series, Lucy begins to cry and thanks Natsu and Happy for coming into her life. She says that her life has changed with the two of them in it, and embraces Natsu emotionally. It’s here that Natsu gets serious for a moment and grabs Lucy’s arm. He says there’s one other thing he wants to tell her, and as Lucy readies herself, Natsu soon runs and pulls her along shouting “Never mind that! Let’s go do that next job!”

Lucy is angry over this because she’s so vulnerable at this moment, but Natsu assures her that it doesn’t matter. Stating, “We’re always gonna be together now!” Natsu expresses his feelings for Lucy in his own way. This isn’t the confirmation fans wanted by any means, but it’s strongly being hinted at. That might be alright for some, but will certainly be disappointing for those who were hoping for more.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.