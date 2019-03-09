‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals New Opening, Ending Theme Details

Fairy Tail‘s final season has been a pretty intense experience for fans thus far, and now the series will soon be ushering in a new opening and ending theme sequence as it prepares to get into its next stage.

Debuting on the April 13 broadcast of the series, the series revealed on its official website that it will be getting a new opening from Osaka Shunkashuto and ending from Miyuna.

The new opening theme will be titled “NO-LIMIT” and the new ending theme will be titled, “Lullaby for Me and You.” The series is no stranger to new opening and ending themes as the anime changes them around quite often. This will mark the third opening and ending theme sequences for the series with about two months worth of episodes separating them.

The current opening theme of the season, titled “DOWN BY LAW,” is performed by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE and the current ending theme, titled “Pierce,” is performed by EMPiRE. These debuted in the series back in January, and teased many of the coming events in the battle between the Fairy Tail guild and the Alvarez Empire.

There’s currently no details about the new opening and ending theme sequences themselves, but fans are hoping that they will be less filled with spoiler material than the current opening theme. But only time will tell as we get closer to their April 13 debut.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

