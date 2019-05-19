Fairy Tail Kicks-Off Major Natsu vs. Gray Fight

Fairy Tail‘s final season has reached an intense new peak as no matter how Fairy Tail and Ishgar struggle, they are overpowered at every turn by the Alvarez Empire. But that isn’t the only huge story brewing as the final season has brought out a whole new side of Natsu as he discovered that he’s actually a clone of Zeref’s actual brother Natsu who died hundreds of years ago.

With Natsu awakening his full E.N.D. form at the end of the last episode, and Gray who’s been searching to take down E.N.D. discovering him, now Episode 309 has kicked off a major fight between the two.

The preview for the latest episode teased that the two would be absorbed by their hatred, and this is indeed the case as Natsu is blinded by hate in his search for Lucy. As teased by the strange end to the even stranger Lucy torture scene, Natsu awoke from his brief coma and found that Lucy was unresponsive. In the previous episode, it was revealed that Natsu actually defeated Dimaria in an instant but it seems that the fallout also hit Lucy in the process.

With Lucy knocked unconscious, Natsu flies into a rage and he burns the ground with every step he takes. This E.N.D. form has given him crimson claws, and Gray has to activate his Devil Slayer power in order to contend with him. But this is unlike the fights the two have had in the past as Gray is out to take down Natsu for good this time.

But as the fight continues, it’s soon cut short by some huge events in the episode. And before long, Erza arrives to put a stop to the fight. But fans don’t get to see the fallout of this as the episode comes to an end. Hopefully, Erza will be able to talk some sense into these two as they fail to see eye to eye.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.