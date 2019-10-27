Fairy Tail Creator Shares New Erza x Jellal Artwork

When it comes to romance, there are some shonen series who delve into the world of ships. Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima is one creator who decided to tackle love with the series with some couples being more obvious than others. Now, Mashima is lifting up one such couple on social media, and fans are going nuts over the artwork.

Over on Twitter, Mashima got fans curious when he posted another piece of artwork based on Fairy Tail. The sketch shows Jellal and Erza together in an embrace, and fans of the Jerza romance are cooing over the piece.

Now, the only thing Mashima has left to do is make this couple canon at long last.

For years now, Mashima has teased the existence of several romances which have yet to be fulfilled. While Levy and Gajeel did get together, Lucy and Natsu have yet to share their feelings with one another. Juvia and Gray even beat Natsu to the punch, but the pink-haired hero is not alone. Erza and Jellal still have some roadblocks keeping them from being together, so this artwork is special treat for fans.

To the left, fans can see Erza dressed in a training outfit consisting of a chest wrap and hip-hugging pants. With her hair up in a tie, fans can see Erza’s easy expression, and she is joining by Jellal. The blue-haired wizard looks a bit tense in this sketch, but his close grip on Erza is more than enough to make fangirls squeal.

Fairy Tail might not have given Erza and Jellal the happy ending fans wanted so badly, but the couple has time yet. Mashima is overseeing the series’ sequel these days where both these characters are continuing to dance around each other and their feelings.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.