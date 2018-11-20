‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Sees Erza Hit Her Lowest Point Yet

Fairy Tail is pushing right through its final season, but there is more going on with the franchise. A sequel to the manga has got fans feeling good these days, but its latest chapter caught everyone by surprise when it checked in on Erza Scarlet.

As it turns out, the heroine is not doing so good, and fans didn’t think they would ever see the mage fall so hard.

Recently, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest released its new chapter, and the update saw Erza at a low point. After Natsu’s squad was defeated by Diabolos’ crew, Erza had all of her strength cut from her by Kyria, and the older woman decided to turn Erza into her little pet.

While chapter 12 begins with a tense guild scene, it turns back to Erza nearly halfway through. Fans meet the enslaved heroine as she follows Kyria around on her ship, and she does so on a leash. The sadistic baddie forces Erza to become her pet, leaving the stripped weapons mage to tremble on her knees.

“She’s my pet,” Kyria is seen explaining. “I plan to have her for awhile.”

Feeling broken, all Erza can do is thank her master while tears gather in her eyes. Kyria says she was impressed by Erza’s strength when they battled. However, the baddie says she loves breaking down fighters like Erza too much to leave them be.

“For that strong opponent to be made into this,” Kyria says, “what an exciting gap, so irresistible! If you stay quiet, I’ll keep on petting you. Does that make you happy?”

By the chapter’s end, fans learn Erza is acting so docile for reasons beyond her absent strength. Kyria and her gang have also kidnapped Natsu and Wendy because of their Dragon Slaying abilities. Erza wants to keep the captured pair safe, forcing her to agree with anything and everything her new master wants… even if that means crawling around a dirty ship on all fours.

If you’re itching for more magic, Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before. Now, the team is all fired up to complete the impossible, but things aren’t all well at home as the Fairy Tail guild is visited by a mysterious mage with a dark history.