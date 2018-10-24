‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Its Water Dragon Mage

Fairy Tail has all kinds of mages, but the story always comes back to dragons. The series has introduced all kinds of dragon-centric magic thanks to the likes of Natsu Dragneel, and it seems another mage has come into that field.

However, this newcomer isn’t your ordinary Dragon Slayer. In fact, there is no telling what this girl really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest introduced its latest dragon magic, and it is thanks to the Water God Dragon. Mercuphobia has met up with Natsu’s group as they undergo their special 100 Year Quest, but their mission to seal the God Dragon has been delayed. Mercuphobia’s dragon magic has been stolen, and it’s not in the best of hands.

“My power as a dragon was stolen from me by someone,” the God Dragon told the Fairy Tail mages. “I must recover this power before I die. If it is misused, it will definitely bring forth calamities.”

As it turns out, the powrs were taken by none other than Touka. The brand-new Fairy Tail recruit may be cute from afar, but she is wielding a dangerous power. Not only is Jellal on the hunt for Touka, but Gajeel has come to suspect the saccharine girl as well. Even Jellal goes so far as to compare her potential to Zeref, confirming Touka is the fabled White Magician who has lived for 100 years.

At this point, fans have not seen the Water God Dragon magic in play, but fans suspect it will work similarly to Natsu’s Fire Dragon powers. Touka has taken the magic for some yet-known reason, giving her an advantage over her Fairy Tail peers. The new manga update also teases her ability to scry info from water thanks to her gifts, so there’s no way of knowing how powerful the Water God Dragon magic made Touka.

So, what are you expecting from this new mage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.