Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Released

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has been steadily reintroducing Rudeus Greyrat following everything that happened in the first half last year, and fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 16! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has been back in action with new episodes this Spring as Rudeus has been enjoying his new married life with Sylphie, but the anime has also been steadily dropping new teases for the future as he mentally recovers. With the end of the previous episode, the post-credits scene brought about a surprising reunion for Rudeus and his siblings.

The post-credits scene for Episode 15 saw both Norn and Aisha brought to Rudeus' house for an unexpected reunion, and it's revealed that Ruijerd had escorted them there. While it's teased that Rudeus will be needing to keep an eye on his sisters for a while as the search for his mother gets more intense from here on out, the promo for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 16 teases that there's going to be a bit of an adjustment for the two sisters. Check out the promo below.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 16

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 16 is titled "Norn and Aisha" and will be premiering on Monday, April 29th in Japan. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there if you're interested in getting up to date also. Season 2's second half will be running for 12 episodes overall, and Crunchyroll teases the anime as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"