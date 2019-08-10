Fate/Grand Order Releases 4th Anniversary Trailer

TYPE-MOON’s Fate franchise is one of the biggest in the world, and its various video games have only gotten more popular over time as the franchise has expanded into various anime releases. One property fans have been wanting to see get the anime treatment is the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, and they briefly got their wish as part of a celebration for the game’s fourth anniversary.

Celebrating the fourth anniversary of the popular mobile game during a special event in Japan, Fate/Grand Order shared a slick animated promo featuring its extended roster of servants in the midst of intense battles. The only unfortunate thing about this promo is that it’s just too short.

But at least fans will kind of be able to get their full Fate/Grand Order anime fix pretty soon. The upcoming anime projects for the mobile game may not include many of the included roster as seen in this promo, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless as fans voted for the Camelot and Babylonia storylines from the game to get an anime adaptation in the future.

TYPE-MOON is coming through for fans with two huge anime projects, one is a TV anime series produced by CloverWorks. based on the based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game. Scheduled for a release October 5th, Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. Fans can actually check out a special prequel episode for it now with Funimation.

The second major project is two films taking on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline. The first film is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second film, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.