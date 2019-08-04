Fate/Grand Order Releases Prequel Episode, Poster

The Fate/Grand Order franchise is expanding into the world of anime with two huge new projects. One is a set of films based on the original game’s Camelot storyline releasing in 2020, and the other is a new TV anime series based on the Babylonia storyline releasing this Fall. Fate/Grand Order fans in Japan were recently treated to a special event for the franchise where they got the first glimpses of these upcoming anime, but now fans everywhere have a much closer look.

A special prequel episode for the Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia TV anime series has been released, and fans can actually view it for themselves with FunimationNow. There’s a poster for the new episode too, and you can check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

JUST DROPPED: Episode 0 of Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming subbed on FunimationNow! #YouShouldBeWatching https://t.co/DJX9nU5uIJ pic.twitter.com/1C7OZdL73C — Funimation 🧪⚛️ (@FUNimation) August 4, 2019

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game. This special episode is dubbed “Episode 0,” and Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release. Though it’s still much too early for news about the English dub, fans might be getting more information when the full series releases this Fall.

Scheduled for a release October 5th, Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. Details about the new anime series such as episode order are still largely being kept under wraps, but the cast of the series is coming together with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci all confirmed for the cast.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.