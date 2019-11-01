Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Reveals English Dub Cast

Fate/Grand Order‘s big foray into anime with the new TV series based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the mobile game has been a huge hit with fans thus far, and now it’s going to open itself up to a whole new world of fans now that the English Simuldub of the series is finally set to premiere with FunimationNOW. With the premiere of the English dub’s first episode kicking off on November 1st, now we have a full cast list!

Funimation has revealed the full English dub cast for Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia, which will air on Saturdays at 3:00PM CST in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, produced by Aniplex of America and Bang Zoom! Entertainment. The full breakdown is as such:

RITSUKA – Griffin Burns

MASH – Erica Mendez

ROMANI – XanderMobus

LEONARDO DA VINCI – Erika Harlacher

GILGAMESH – David Earnest

ENKIDU – Marianne Miller

MERLIN – Robbie Daymond

ANA – Melissa Fahn

ISHTAR – Mela Lee

If you wanted to check out the newest Fate series for yourself, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming on FunimationNOW. Aniplex of America describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”