Fate/Grand Order Film Releases New Trailer, Poster

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most popular mobile game releases in the world, and soon it will be joining the rest of the Fate franchise with its own anime projects. Not only are fans already jumping into the new TV anime series based on Babylonia, but there will also be two huge new film projects based on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline. The first film in this two film project, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot, is currently making progress toward its 2020 release and now we got a much better look at what to expect.

The official Twitter account for the film project not only shared a brand new teaser trailer for the film which gives us a better look at the central character Bevidere, but we also got a new poster which teases what we can expect from the first of these two outings.

Scheduled for a release sometime in 2020, the Camelot film projects will feature two different staffs and production studios. Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing this first film, dubbed Wandering: Agateram, for Production I.G. Signal M.D. will be animating the first film, Ukyo Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be writing script, Kazuchika Kise (Made in Abyss) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa will be serving as composers.

Details for the two films are starting to come to light, but it has been confirmed that they will feature the central cast of Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. The second film, dubbed Paladin: Agateram, has yet to reveal any major details, however.

It has been confirmed that Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing Paladin: Agateram for Production I.G., which will not only be producing the second film but animating it as well. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) will be serving as the lead character designer across the two films, and more information about the follow up will surely follow its 2020 release.

Fate/Grand Order is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. Taking place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct, and decides to use time-travel to send various agents from across time to stop it.