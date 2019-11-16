Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Debuts First Trailer, Poster

Type-Moon’s Fate franchise is one of the biggest in the world, and the video game franchise has spawned an even more fruitful anime franchise with several releases under its belt. Each new Fate anime has been well received by fans thus far, and they are greatly anticipating finishing the final route of the original visual novel with the finale of the Heaven’s Feel film trilogy. Beginning in 2017, the Heaven’s Feel films have been a successful string of theatrical releases for ufotable.

With the final film in the trilogy, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song, steadily approaching its Spring 2020 release in Japan, fans got to see their first look at the upcoming film with a brief new teaser and a new poster. Check them out below!

“Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III – Spring Song” anime film new poster visual https://t.co/l4xvnLRcRH pic.twitter.com/xqzQPvbxjV — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 3, 2019

Revealed during the Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2019 ~Chaldea Park~ special event in Japan, director Tomonori Sudo illustrated the first poster for the film himself. It features both Shiro Emiya and Sakura Mato, and the tagline for the final film reads, “And yet we still walk, towards a new spring.” Fan in Japan who pre-purchase their tickets beginning on August 10th will be treated to a few extra goodies, but unfortunately there currently is no word on the film’s English language release in other territories.

The first two films had limited screenings in North America, so it stands to reason that the final film will have this as well. The first film opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office in 2017 and earned 1.5 billion yen (about $13.5 million USD), the second film did the same and opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office also when it earned $1 billion yen in the box office in just 12 days.

Animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou, is directing the Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy. The second film released in the United States earlier this year, and fans are definitely waiting to see how the final film brings it all to a close. Unlike the other two routes, Heaven’s Feel is getting a film trilogy rather than an anime series and that’s been fitting for the route’s darker content so far.