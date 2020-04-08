Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel Delayed Yet Again Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

There have been many “casualties” in the medium of anime as a result of the Corona Virus pandemic and it looks like the Fate/Stay series is the next in line as the third film in the trilogy of Fate/Stay Heaven’s Feel has been delayed from its original release later this month. Ufotable, the animation studio responsible for the insanely popular anime series Demon Slayer, have been working on the Fate/Stay series for some time, so we’re definitely crossing our fingers that fans will be able to see the film sooner rather than later!

The Fate/Stay Night series has been a popular one in the medium of anime, warranting a number of television series, feature length films, mobile games, and much more when it comes to this stylish world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fate/Stay Night shared the announcement of the Corona Virus inspired delay via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that they were disappointed that the film would not make its original date and that a new drop date was to be determined:

The translation of the Tweet from the official Fate/Stay Night Account reads as follows:

“In light of the announcement by the government and various administrative agencies following the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we will postpone the release of “Theatrical Version” Fate / stay night [HF] “Chapter 3.” We are very sorry for everyone who was looking forward to it. The release schedule will be announced once decided.”

Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel Part III: Spring’s Song has already been delayed prior to this event, with the film being pushed back from March to April.

What do you think of this latest delay? Are you excited to see the trilogy reach its end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!