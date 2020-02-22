Final Rurouni Kenshin Live-Action Films Debut First Trailer

Rurouni Kenshin‘s creator has definitely put fans in a tough position. Because while Nobuhiro Watsuki was convicted for possession of child pornography a couple of years ago, the series itself is still one of the most beloved action manga and anime franchises of all time. This was true for its well-received live-action films as well as the first three films have been huge hits with fans for their stunt choreography and attention to detail when adapting elements from the original series. Now the live-action saga will be coming to an end with two final films launching this Summer.

Unlike the previous three films, these final two films will be adapting material that never made it to the anime series proper (which instead released with OVA specials). The two final films, Rurouni Kenshin Saishusho The Final, will be adapting the events of the Jinchu arc, and Rurouni Kenshin Saishusho The Beginning, will be revealing how Kenshin Himura got his famous scar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the release of these films in Japan fast approaching on July 3rd and August 7th, Rurouni Kenshin celebrated by dropping the first teaser trailer for the two films teasing the battle between Kenshin and Enishi (who will be played by Mackenkyu in the new film) along with many of the other explosive events coming before it’s all over.

Keishi Otomo returns to direct the final two films along with the returning cast of Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, Yu Aoi as Megumi Takani, and Yosuke Eguchi as Hajime Saito. Kaito Oyagi won’t be returning as Yahiko Myojin, however, and instead will be played by Riku Onishi.

Are you excited to see how Rurouni Kenshin‘s live-action film saga comes to an end? What do you think of the first three films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.